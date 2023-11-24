Magna International Inc. (MGA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Magna International Inc. (MGA) is $66.63, which is $12.28 above the current market price. The public float for MGA is 267.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGA on November 24, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

MGA) stock’s latest price update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.07 in relation to its previous close of 54.39. However, the company has experienced a -2.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-09 that Canadian labour union Unifor said on Thursday it has returned to the bargaining table with Magna International after workers staged a walkout at the auto parts supplier’s Integram seat manufacturing facility in Windsor.

MGA’s Market Performance

Magna International Inc. (MGA) has seen a -2.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.95% gain in the past month and a -3.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for MGA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.45% for MGA stock, with a simple moving average of -0.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGA Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.26. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw -3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

+8.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +1.56. The total capital return value is set at 8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.55 for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc. (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 46.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.69. Total debt to assets is 18.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.83.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Magna International Inc. (MGA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.