Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA) by analysts is $9.50, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for LUNA is 32.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.94% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of LUNA was 175.49K shares.

LUNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: LUNA) has jumped by 6.09 compared to previous close of 5.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Scott Graeff – President, Chief Executive Officer George Gomez-Quintero – Chief Financial Officer Allison Woody – Senior Director of Administration Brian Soller – Chief Technology Officer Conference Call Participants David Kang – B. Riley Paul Essi – William K.

LUNA’s Market Performance

Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA) has experienced a 11.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.18% rise in the past month, and a -11.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for LUNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.69% for LUNA’s stock, with a -19.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LUNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUNA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12.50 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LUNA Trading at 2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNA rose by +11.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, Luna Innovations Inc saw -30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.72 for the present operating margin

+55.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luna Innovations Inc stands at -2.10. The total capital return value is set at -1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.15. Equity return is now at value -1.23, with -0.72 for asset returns.

Based on Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA), the company’s capital structure generated 30.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.27. Total debt to assets is 18.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.