L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has seen a 0.21% increase in the past week, with a 8.56% gain in the past month, and a 5.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for LHX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.26% for LHX stock, with a simple moving average of -0.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) is 24.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LHX is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) is $221.19, which is $33.36 above the current market price. The public float for LHX is 188.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. On November 24, 2023, LHX’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

LHX) stock’s latest price update

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 188.56. However, the company has seen a 0.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that I’m putting a heavy focus on aerospace, defense, and REITs, with a keen interest in key players like Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX Corp., and L3Harris Technologies. Due to global tensions, defense stocks, including L3Harris, are holding strong. The company’s solid performance, diverse segments, and smart moves in the space industry are contributing to its resilience. L3Harris looks promising with robust financials, improving margins, a healthy order book, and a diverse business portfolio.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $216 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LHX Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.51. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc saw -9.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from ZOISS EDWARD J, who sale 30,077 shares at the price of $173.63 back on Sep 05. After this action, ZOISS EDWARD J now owns 31,923 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc, valued at $5,222,214 using the latest closing price.

MEHNERT DANA A, the Pres., Communication Systems of L3Harris Technologies Inc, sale 1,985 shares at $227.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that MEHNERT DANA A is holding 23,830 shares at $451,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.56 for the present operating margin

+28.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.04. Equity return is now at value 8.04, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 23.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.