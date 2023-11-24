Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, KRNT stock has gone down by -0.49%, with a monthly gain of 21.61% and a quarterly plunge of -13.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.09% for Kornit Digital Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.61% for KRNT’s stock, with a -15.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) by analysts is $26.17, which is $7.71 above the current market price. The public float for KRNT is 49.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of KRNT was 478.87K shares.

KRNT) stock’s latest price update

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.19 in comparison to its previous close of 17.89, however, the company has experienced a -0.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “The Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, prior to the market open.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRNT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for KRNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRNT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $23 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRNT Trading at 7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +33.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRNT fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.48. In addition, Kornit Digital Ltd saw -19.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.10 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kornit Digital Ltd stands at -31.75. The total capital return value is set at -10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.63. Equity return is now at value -8.95, with -8.07 for asset returns.

Based on Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.91. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.