Intuit Inc (INTU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is 66.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INTU is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intuit Inc (INTU) is $562.13, which is -$2.11 below the current market price. The public float for INTU is 272.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On November 24, 2023, INTU’s average trading volume was 1.43M shares.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.36 in comparison to its previous close of 562.18, however, the company has experienced a 1.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-23 that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is set to report growth on the top and bottom lines for the quarter ended in October when it hands down its latest financial report on Tuesday, November 28. For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the provider of financial and business management services and software expects to report year-over-year revenue growth of 10% to 11% and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $1.94 to $2.

INTU’s Market Performance

INTU’s stock has risen by 1.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.55% and a quarterly rise of 13.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Intuit Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.72% for INTU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $520 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTU Trading at 8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $523.05. In addition, Intuit Inc saw 44.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Vazquez Raul, who sale 1,938 shares at the price of $516.52 back on Oct 05. After this action, Vazquez Raul now owns 1,631 shares of Intuit Inc, valued at $1,001,018 using the latest closing price.

Aujla Sandeep, the EVP and CFO of Intuit Inc, sale 696 shares at $511.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Aujla Sandeep is holding 1,098 shares at $355,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.86 for the present operating margin

+74.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 13.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.09. Equity return is now at value 14.14, with 8.59 for asset returns.

Based on Intuit Inc (INTU), the company’s capital structure generated 38.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.92. Total debt to assets is 24.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intuit Inc (INTU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.