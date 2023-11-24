Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) has decreased by -6.91 when compared to last closing price of 5.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Rover Group (ROVR), TIM (TIMB) and Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Is It Worth Investing in Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) is above average at 58.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inter & Co Inc (INTR) is $5.22, which is -$0.17 below the current market price. The public float for INTR is 203.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INTR on November 24, 2023 was 252.97K shares.

INTR’s Market Performance

INTR stock saw an increase of -3.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.67% and a quarterly increase of 24.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.56% for Inter & Co Inc (INTR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.81% for INTR’s stock, with a 70.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for INTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.30 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTR Trading at 20.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTR fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, Inter & Co Inc saw 127.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTR

Equity return is now at value 2.68, with 0.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inter & Co Inc (INTR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.