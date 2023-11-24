Innodata Inc (INOD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) has decreased by -20.67 when compared to last closing price of 8.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -27.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Amy Agress – Senior Vice President & General Counsel Jack Abuhoff – President & Chief Executive Officer Marissa Espineli – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Tim Clarkson – Van Clemens Dana Buska – Feltl and Company Bruce Galloway – Galloway Capital Tim Madey – White Pine Capital Operator Greetings and welcome to Innodata’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INOD is also noteworthy at 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for INOD is $5.00, which is -$1.64 below than the current price. The public float for INOD is 26.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.62% of that float. The average trading volume of INOD on November 24, 2023 was 528.07K shares.

INOD’s Market Performance

INOD stock saw a decrease of -27.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -49.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.81% for Innodata Inc (INOD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.89% for INOD’s stock, with a -27.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INOD Trading at -16.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares sank -1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOD fell by -27.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.18. In addition, Innodata Inc saw 123.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOD starting from Toor Nauman Sabeeh, who sale 23,383 shares at the price of $14.77 back on Aug 30. After this action, Toor Nauman Sabeeh now owns 700,000 shares of Innodata Inc, valued at $345,367 using the latest closing price.

Espineli Marissa B, the Interim CFO of Innodata Inc, sale 11,628 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Espineli Marissa B is holding 0 shares at $174,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.01 for the present operating margin

+35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innodata Inc stands at -15.11. The total capital return value is set at -37.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -22.24, with -8.67 for asset returns.

Based on Innodata Inc (INOD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.12. Total debt to assets is 9.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Innodata Inc (INOD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.