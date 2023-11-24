IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) is $10.00, which is $32.85 above the current market price. The public float for BACK is 0.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BACK on November 24, 2023 was 31.48K shares.

BACK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BACK) has increased by 8.55 when compared to last closing price of 1.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-27 that Penny stocks are generally defined as securities that trade for less than $5 a share. These stocks can be volatile and unpredictable, leading many investors to avoid them.

BACK’s Market Performance

IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) has seen a 3.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -15.82% decline in the past month and a -47.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.23% for BACK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.59% for BACK’s stock, with a -55.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BACK Trading at -10.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.90%, as shares sank -13.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5953. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc saw -72.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.85 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc stands at -113.14. The total capital return value is set at -60.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -124.27. Equity return is now at value -237.34, with -131.01 for asset returns.

Based on IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK), the company’s capital structure generated 89.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.19. Total debt to assets is 37.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.