IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) has seen a -9.90% decrease in the past week, with a -1.87% drop in the past month, and a -34.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.33% for IHS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.55% for IHS’s stock, with a -36.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IHS is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for IHS is $11.25, which is $6.96 above the current market price. The public float for IHS is 121.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume for IHS on November 24, 2023 was 403.82K shares.

IHS) stock’s latest price update

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 4.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-14 that IHS Holding beat on revenue but missed earnings estimates in its latest quarter. Results were primarily hurt by foreign currency headwinds, given the ongoing devaluation of the Nigerian naira.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IHS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IHS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IHS Trading at -9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHS fell by -9.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, IHS Holding Ltd saw -23.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.71 for the present operating margin

+41.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for IHS Holding Ltd stands at -23.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.46. Equity return is now at value -229.01, with -29.76 for asset returns.

Based on IHS Holding Ltd (IHS), the company’s capital structure generated 349.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.73. Total debt to assets is 62.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.