Honda Motor ADR (HMC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Honda Motor ADR (HMC) by analysts is $35.75, which is $4.53 above the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.63B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of HMC was 1.06M shares.

HMC) stock’s latest price update

Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC)’s stock price has increased by 1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 30.77. However, the company has seen a -1.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-23 that Although the usual line remains the same – electric vehicles are the future – several hyped EV stock picks have suffered the curse of the market jinx. With various pressures such consumer demand erosion and a sector-wide price war clouding the burgeoning industry, electric mobility is arguably facing its first true test.

HMC’s Market Performance

Honda Motor ADR (HMC) has seen a -1.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.13% decline in the past month and a 1.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for HMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.28% for HMC stock, with a simple moving average of 5.00% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at -5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares sank -3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.57. In addition, Honda Motor ADR saw 36.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor ADR stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 8.14, with 3.65 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor ADR (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 71.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.64. Total debt to assets is 32.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Honda Motor ADR (HMC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.