Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (FRLN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: FRLN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.21 compared to its previous closing price of 5.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 31.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) is set to be acquired by Syncona Ltd. The transaction is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: FRLN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (FRLN) is $9.67, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for FRLN is 4.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRLN on November 24, 2023 was 208.11K shares.

FRLN’s Market Performance

FRLN’s stock has seen a 31.61% increase for the week, with a 24.17% rise in the past month and a 56.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.06% for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.19% for FRLN’s stock, with a 34.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRLN Trading at 42.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.46%, as shares surge +22.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRLN rose by +31.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.27. In addition, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR saw -10.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRLN

The total capital return value is set at -108.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.98. Equity return is now at value -80.25, with -47.00 for asset returns.

Based on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (FRLN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.15. Total debt to assets is 6.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -21.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (FRLN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.