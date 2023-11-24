FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ)’s stock price has decreased by -1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 0.11. However, the company has seen a -3.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-21 that Are you looking for the best penny stocks to buy after the stock market dropped today? Believe it or not there are plenty of cheap stocks to watch that are heading higher amid this big drop in major indexes.

Is It Worth Investing in FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) Right Now?

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLJ is -1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FLJ is $374.13, The public float for FLJ is 172.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLJ on November 24, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

FLJ’s Market Performance

FLJ stock saw a decrease of -3.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -69.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.51% for FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.47% for FLJ stock, with a simple moving average of -79.78% for the last 200 days.

FLJ Trading at -53.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares sank -68.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLJ fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1796. In addition, FLJ Group Ltd ADR saw -95.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.20 for the present operating margin

-8.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLJ Group Ltd ADR stands at +125.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..