Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FERG is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FERG is $175.10, which is $6.75 above the current market price. The public float for FERG is 202.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for FERG on November 24, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FERG) stock’s latest price update

Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 166.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-21 that WOKINGHAM, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) announces today that it will issue its first quarter results on Tuesday, December 5. The results will be available on Ferguson’s website at corporate.ferguson.com at 6:45 a.m. ET/11:45 a.m. GMT. A conference call and webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast at 8:30 a.m. ET/1:30 p.m. GMT on the same day. Participants can register for the webcast at corporate.ferguson.com. A slide presentation that.

FERG’s Market Performance

FERG’s stock has risen by 2.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.39% and a quarterly rise of 7.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Ferguson Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.59% for FERG’s stock, with a 11.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $138 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FERG Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.11. In addition, Ferguson Plc. saw 31.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FERG starting from Murphy Kevin Michael, who sale 641 shares at the price of $164.94 back on Oct 17. After this action, Murphy Kevin Michael now owns 123,469 shares of Ferguson Plc., valued at $105,769 using the latest closing price.

Graham Ian T., the Chief Legal Officer of Ferguson Plc., sale 387 shares at $164.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Graham Ian T. is holding 5,854 shares at $63,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.36 for the present operating margin

+29.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson Plc. stands at +6.35. The total capital return value is set at 27.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.78. Equity return is now at value 38.94, with 11.93 for asset returns.

Based on Ferguson Plc. (FERG), the company’s capital structure generated 104.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.07. Total debt to assets is 32.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.