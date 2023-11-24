Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.00 in comparison to its previous close of 104.01, however, the company has experienced a 2.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-24 that Big energy like Chevron Corp. NYSE: CVX and Exxon Mobil Corp. NYSE: XOM are trading well below their highs, while certain sub-industries within the energy sector are performing well.

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) Right Now?

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) is $127.64, which is $22.59 above the current market price. The public float for XOM is 4.00B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XOM on November 24, 2023 was 18.91M shares.

XOM’s Market Performance

The stock of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) has seen a 2.53% increase in the past week, with a -3.26% drop in the past month, and a -2.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for XOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.03% for XOM’s stock, with a -3.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $140 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XOM Trading at -4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.88. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corp. saw -4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from UBBEN JEFFREY W, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $105.97 back on Nov 06. After this action, UBBEN JEFFREY W now owns 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil Corp., valued at $26,491,420 using the latest closing price.

Talley Darrin L, the Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corp., sale 1,500 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Talley Darrin L is holding 27,772 shares at $172,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corp. stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 21.32, with 11.08 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.