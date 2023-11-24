Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ: EXAI)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.55 in comparison to its previous close of 5.38, however, the company has experienced a -2.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-21 that OXFORD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that members of Exscientia management will participate in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 3:25 p.m. EST (8:25 p.m. GMT). A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website, under the “Investors & Media” section at investors.exscientia.ai. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ: EXAI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EXAI is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXAI is $9.50, which is $3.66 above than the current price. The public float for EXAI is 117.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. The average trading volume of EXAI on November 24, 2023 was 635.10K shares.

EXAI’s Market Performance

EXAI stock saw an increase of -2.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.74% and a quarterly increase of -10.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.22% for Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.56% for EXAI’s stock, with a -6.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXAI Trading at 11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, Exscientia Plc ADR saw 9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -33.54, with -24.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.