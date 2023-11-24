Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Puma Biotechnology Inc’s (PBYI) Stock

In the past week, PBYI stock has gone up by 8.95%, with a monthly gain of 84.82% and a quarterly surge of 10.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.97% for Puma Biotechnology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.67% for PBYI’s stock, with a 29.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) Right Now?

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PBYI is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PBYI is $4.67, which is $0.53 above the current price. The public float for PBYI is 37.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBYI on November 24, 2023 was 161.98K shares.

PBYI) stock’s latest price update

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.53 in comparison to its previous close of 3.85, however, the company has experienced a 8.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Here, we discuss some reasons why investing in Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) stock now may turn out to be a more prudent move than ever.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on September 28, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PBYI Trading at 46.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares surge +85.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI rose by +8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc saw -2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from MILLER MICHAEL PATRICK, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.83 back on Nov 07. After this action, MILLER MICHAEL PATRICK now owns 43,358 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc, valued at $70,802 using the latest closing price.

AUERBACH ALAN H, the President and CEO of Puma Biotechnology Inc, sale 60,698 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that AUERBACH ALAN H is holding 6,978,343 shares at $200,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puma Biotechnology Inc stands at +0.00. The total capital return value is set at 24.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.00. Equity return is now at value 12.21, with 1.85 for asset returns.

Based on Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI), the company’s capital structure generated 528.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.10. Total debt to assets is 51.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 509.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.