Evaluating the Impact of -0.75 Increase on Air Products & Chemicals Inc.’s (APD) Stock

The stock of Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) has seen a 0.24% increase in the past week, with a -1.07% drop in the past month, and a -4.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for APD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.12% for APD’s stock, with a -4.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Right Now?

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83.

The public float for APD is 218.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of APD was 915.17K shares.

APD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) has decreased by -0.75 when compared to last closing price of 276.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-21 that The Globe and Mail, Canada’s national newspaper, recently ran a story about a CEO buying $1.2 million in a Canadian large-cap energy stock. That got me thinking about large-cap stocks south of the border.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $240 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APD Trading at -2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $274.59. In addition, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. saw -11.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from Ghasemi Seifi, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $264.42 back on Nov 13. After this action, Ghasemi Seifi now owns 670,673 shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc., valued at $2,908,620 using the latest closing price.

Ghasemi Seifi, the Chairman, Pres. and CEO of Air Products & Chemicals Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $252.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Ghasemi Seifi is holding 659,673 shares at $2,523,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 7.75 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.