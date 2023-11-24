Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.70 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EUDA is -0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EUDA is 13.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On November 24, 2023, EUDA’s average trading volume was 174.53K shares.

EUDA’s Market Performance

EUDA stock saw an increase of -9.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 83.85% and a quarterly increase of 5.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.70% for Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.17% for EUDA’s stock, with a -6.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EUDA Trading at -10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EUDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +97.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EUDA fell by -9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1446. In addition, Euda Health Holdings Limited saw -27.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EUDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.12 for the present operating margin

+34.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euda Health Holdings Limited stands at -252.87. Equity return is now at value -3.69, with -3.46 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.