EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM): A Technical Analysis

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) is $266.81, which is $11.81 above the current market price. The public float for EPAM is 56.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPAM on November 24, 2023 was 412.42K shares.

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM)’s stock price has dropped by -1.16 in relation to previous closing price of 258.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that EPAM is a leading company in the digital engineering sector and managed to grow its revenues at rates of 27% annually in the last decade. Digitalization brings numerous advantages to the economy; however, recent headwinds have paused digital transformation. Recent Q3 results show that this pause should be temporary, which could bring good returns for shareholders of companies in the sector.

EPAM’s Market Performance

EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) has experienced a 0.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.35% rise in the past month, and a 5.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for EPAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.70% for EPAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EPAM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPAM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $265 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPAM Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +18.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAM rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $238.79. In addition, EPAM Systems Inc saw -22.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAM starting from Roman Eugene, who sale 1,552 shares at the price of $237.44 back on Aug 08. After this action, Roman Eugene now owns 982 shares of EPAM Systems Inc, valued at $368,507 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.49 for the present operating margin

+29.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPAM Systems Inc stands at +8.69. The total capital return value is set at 18.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.43. Equity return is now at value 15.67, with 12.02 for asset returns.

Based on EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM), the company’s capital structure generated 6.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.05. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.