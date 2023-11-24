e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has seen a 0.49% increase in the past week, with a 3.20% gain in the past month, and a -4.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for ELF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.51% for ELF’s stock, with a 12.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) is above average at 53.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) is $139.92, which is $26.16 above the current market price. The public float for ELF is 52.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ELF on November 24, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

ELF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) has surged by 1.84 when compared to previous closing price of 111.71, but the company has seen a 0.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Just a couple of weeks ago, stocks were selling hard, and investors were talking about impending doom. But now a few weeks later equities are nearing all-time highs.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $140 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELF Trading at 7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.20. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc saw 105.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 5,880 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 123,983 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, valued at $646,800 using the latest closing price.

Levitan Lauren Cooks, the Director of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, sale 2,240 shares at $107.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Levitan Lauren Cooks is holding 21,338 shares at $239,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc stands at +10.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.64. Equity return is now at value 27.85, with 18.87 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 19.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.66. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.