DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 as "overweight," 6 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price predicted for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) by analysts is $31.20, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for DOCN is 50.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.48% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of DOCN was 1.61M shares.

DOCN) stock’s latest price update

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.69 in relation to its previous close of 28.41. However, the company has experienced a 5.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-11-21 that Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan upgraded shares of C3.ai, Cloudflare, and DigitalOcean to Outperform from Perform.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DOCN’s stock has risen by 5.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.96% and a quarterly drop of -8.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.11% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.69% for DOCN’s stock, with a -13.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCN Trading at 21.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +37.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.73. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc saw 13.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Spruill Yancey L., who sale 309,700 shares at the price of $28.52 back on Nov 22. After this action, Spruill Yancey L. now owns 4,954,067 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, valued at $8,832,644 using the latest closing price.

Spruill Yancey L., the Chief Executive Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, sale 149,704 shares at $28.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Spruill Yancey L. is holding 4,699,067 shares at $4,324,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+63.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value -39.11, with -1.65 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN), the company’s capital structure generated 3,202.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.97. Total debt to assets is 90.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,089.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.