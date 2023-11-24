Denny’s Corp. (DENN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ: DENN) is above average at 18.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Denny’s Corp. (DENN) is $11.43, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for DENN is 50.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DENN on November 24, 2023 was 656.47K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DENN) stock’s latest price update

Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ: DENN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 9.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Curt Nichols – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance Kelli Valade – President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Verostek – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Tamas – Oppenheimer Jake Bartlett – Truist Securities Nick Setyan – Wedbush Securities Todd Brooks – Benchmark Company Eric Gonzalez – KeyBanc Capital Markets Andrew Wolf – CL King Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Denny’s Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

DENN’s Market Performance

DENN’s stock has risen by 0.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.21% and a quarterly rise of 0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Denny’s Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.20% for DENN’s stock, with a -7.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DENN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DENN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DENN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DENN Trading at 11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +13.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DENN rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.06. In addition, Denny’s Corp. saw 5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DENN starting from MILLER JOHN C, who sale 22,600 shares at the price of $9.36 back on Nov 15. After this action, MILLER JOHN C now owns 740,626 shares of Denny’s Corp., valued at $211,640 using the latest closing price.

MILLER JOHN C, the Director of Denny’s Corp., sale 114,900 shares at $9.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that MILLER JOHN C is holding 763,226 shares at $1,061,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.06 for the present operating margin

+27.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denny’s Corp. stands at +16.37. The total capital return value is set at 18.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Denny’s Corp. (DENN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.