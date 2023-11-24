CoreCivic Inc (CXW) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CXW is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CXW is $16.50, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for CXW is 110.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume for CXW on November 24, 2023 was 852.69K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CXW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) has jumped by 4.93 compared to previous close of 13.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that CoreCivic recently reported better than expected quarterly revenue and signed new contracts for 2023, indicating potential future sales growth. The company’s business model focuses on providing government solutions through three segments, including correctional facilities, rehabilitation programs, and real estate properties. CoreCivic’s balance sheet appears stable, with a strong asset/liability ratio and sufficient liquidity, despite a significant amount of debt.

CXW’s Market Performance

CoreCivic Inc (CXW) has experienced a 4.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.82% rise in the past month, and a 38.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for CXW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.60% for CXW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CXW Trading at 19.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.45. In addition, CoreCivic Inc saw 23.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from Carter, Cole G., who sale 39,345 shares at the price of $13.53 back on Nov 21. After this action, Carter, Cole G. now owns 181,817 shares of CoreCivic Inc, valued at $532,338 using the latest closing price.

Carter, Cole G., the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of CoreCivic Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Carter, Cole G. is holding 221,162 shares at $55,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreCivic Inc stands at +6.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 4.58, with 2.07 for asset returns.

Based on CoreCivic Inc (CXW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.20. Total debt to assets is 42.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CoreCivic Inc (CXW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.