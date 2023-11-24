Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS)’s stock price has increased by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 6.67. However, the company has seen a 1.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Volaris stock has underperformed despite a bullish view, prompting a review of its valuation. Base fares declined, load factors softened, and there are problems with the GTF that powers part of the Volaris fleet. Opportunities include increased services to US airports, and market penetration potential in Mexico.

Is It Worth Investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VLRS is at 2.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VLRS is $14.11, which is $7.63 above the current market price. The public float for VLRS is 92.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume for VLRS on November 24, 2023 was 763.95K shares.

VLRS’s Market Performance

The stock of Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) has seen a 1.81% increase in the past week, with a 13.07% rise in the past month, and a -27.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for VLRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.98% for VLRS’s stock, with a -37.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLRS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VLRS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VLRS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on June 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VLRS Trading at -1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLRS rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR saw -19.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.65 for the present operating margin

+8.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR stands at -2.82. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -40.01, with -1.62 for asset returns.

Based on Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,270.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.70. Total debt to assets is 66.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,079.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.