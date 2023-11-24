Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STZ is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STZ is $292.73, which is $53.69 above the current price. The public float for STZ is 169.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STZ on November 24, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ)’s stock price has soared by 2.04 in relation to previous closing price of 234.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Constellation Brands (STZ) closed the most recent trading day at $234.27, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session.

STZ’s Market Performance

STZ’s stock has fallen by -0.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.86% and a quarterly drop of -7.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for Constellation Brands Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.72% for STZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for STZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $292 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STZ Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.59. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc saw 3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from Sands Family Foundation, who sale 102,152 shares at the price of $241.84 back on Nov 08. After this action, Sands Family Foundation now owns 409,077 shares of Constellation Brands Inc, valued at $24,704,697 using the latest closing price.

Sands Family Foundation, the Member of 10% owner group of Constellation Brands Inc, sale 170,563 shares at $242.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Sands Family Foundation is holding 511,229 shares at $41,406,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.62 for the present operating margin

+50.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Brands Inc stands at -0.75. The total capital return value is set at 13.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.34. Equity return is now at value 16.15, with 6.16 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Brands Inc (STZ), the company’s capital structure generated 154.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.64. Total debt to assets is 52.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.