Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) is $86.24, which is -$28.65 below the current market price. The public float for COIN is 179.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COIN on November 24, 2023 was 8.33M shares.

COIN) stock’s latest price update

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has increased by 5.16 compared to its previous closing price of 109.25. However, the company has seen a 18.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that We have narrowed our search to five crypto-centric stocks. These are: COIN, CME, IBKR, SQ, HUT.

COIN’s Market Performance

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has seen a 18.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 47.69% gain in the past month and a 54.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for COIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.11% for COIN stock, with a simple moving average of 57.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at 40.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +52.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +17.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.64. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc saw 224.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 4,625 shares at the price of $103.92 back on Nov 20. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc, valued at $480,639 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Brian, the Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc, sale 18,500 shares at $96.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Armstrong Brian is holding 0 shares at $1,782,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -12.74, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.