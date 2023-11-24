Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) is $3.00, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for CODX is 30.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CODX on November 24, 2023 was 71.28K shares.

CODX) stock's latest price update

The stock of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) has decreased by -11.89 when compared to last closing price of 1.43.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Andrew Benson – Head of Investor Relations Dwight Egan – Chief Executive Officer Brian Brown – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Hello. Welcome to the Co-Diagnostics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

CODX’s Market Performance

Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) has experienced a -9.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.60% rise in the past month, and a 3.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.59% for CODX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.96% for CODX’s stock, with a -15.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CODX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CODX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CODX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $5 based on the research report published on August 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CODX Trading at 10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.01%, as shares surge +15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODX fell by -9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2323. In addition, Co-Diagnostics Inc saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODX starting from Brown Brian Lee, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Mar 20. After this action, Brown Brian Lee now owns 76,236 shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc, valued at $5,697 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.87 for the present operating margin

+80.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Co-Diagnostics Inc stands at -41.61. The total capital return value is set at -9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.43. Equity return is now at value -36.31, with -33.18 for asset returns.

Based on Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.30. Total debt to assets is 0.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.