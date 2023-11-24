Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ: CTHR)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.93 in comparison to its previous close of 0.39, however, the company has experienced a 20.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Don O’Connell – President and Chief Executive Officer Clint Pete – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jason Ursaner – Bumbershoo Adam Lowensteiner – Lytham Partners Operator Good day, and welcome to the Charles & Colvard First Quarter FY 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Is It Worth Investing in Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ: CTHR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) by analysts is $1.10, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for CTHR is 23.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CTHR was 238.16K shares.

CTHR’s Market Performance

CTHR’s stock has seen a 20.47% increase for the week, with a 14.45% rise in the past month and a -49.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.24% for Charles & Colvard Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.74% for CTHR’s stock, with a -46.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTHR Trading at -11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.59%, as shares surge +15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTHR rose by +20.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3545. In addition, Charles & Colvard Ltd saw -47.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTHR starting from O’CONNELL DON, who purchase 38,913 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Nov 21. After this action, O’CONNELL DON now owns 100,000 shares of Charles & Colvard Ltd, valued at $15,176 using the latest closing price.

O’CONNELL DON, the President and CEO of Charles & Colvard Ltd, purchase 61,087 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that O’CONNELL DON is holding 61,087 shares at $23,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.67 for the present operating margin

+15.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles & Colvard Ltd stands at -65.39. The total capital return value is set at -26.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.57. Equity return is now at value -44.42, with -37.16 for asset returns.

Based on Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 5.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.