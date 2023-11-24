Cerus Corp. (CERS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cerus Corp. (CERS) is $4.13, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for CERS is 174.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CERS on November 24, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

CERS stock's latest price update

The stock price of Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS) has plunged by -2.37 when compared to previous closing price of 1.69, but the company has seen a -4.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jessica Hanover – Vice President of Corporate Affairs Obi Greenman – President & Chief Executive Officer Vivek Jayaraman – Chief Operating Officer Kevin Green – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Cerus Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

CERS’s Market Performance

CERS’s stock has fallen by -4.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.22% and a quarterly drop of -2.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.50% for Cerus Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.70% for CERS stock, with a simple moving average of -25.43% for the last 200 days.

CERS Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +29.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERS fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5950. In addition, Cerus Corp. saw -54.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERS starting from Lucena Ann, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Aug 22. After this action, Lucena Ann now owns 72,284 shares of Cerus Corp., valued at $12,638 using the latest closing price.

BJERKHOLT ERIC, the Director of Cerus Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that BJERKHOLT ERIC is holding 132,133 shares at $17,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.24 for the present operating margin

+52.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerus Corp. stands at -26.40. The total capital return value is set at -36.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.93. Equity return is now at value -82.09, with -23.64 for asset returns.

Based on Cerus Corp. (CERS), the company’s capital structure generated 129.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.34. Total debt to assets is 40.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cerus Corp. (CERS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.