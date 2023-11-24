Cencora Inc. (COR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) is above average at 23.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cencora Inc. (COR) is $212.83, which is $13.15 above the current market price. The public float for COR is 169.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COR on November 24, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

COR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) has jumped by 0.43 compared to previous close of 198.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

COR’s Market Performance

Cencora Inc. (COR) has experienced a 3.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.65% rise in the past month, and a 11.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for COR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.25% for COR’s stock, with a 13.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $185 based on the research report published on March 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COR Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COR rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.92. In addition, Cencora Inc. saw 20.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COR starting from Battaglia Silvana, who sale 14,747 shares at the price of $196.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Battaglia Silvana now owns 11,628 shares of Cencora Inc., valued at $2,890,412 using the latest closing price.

COLLIS STEVEN H, the Chairman, President & CEO of Cencora Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $197.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that COLLIS STEVEN H is holding 331,573 shares at $4,940,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.02 for the present operating margin

+3.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cencora Inc. stands at +0.67. The total capital return value is set at 49.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.80. Equity return is now at value 1124.39, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Based on Cencora Inc. (COR), the company’s capital structure generated 718.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.78. Total debt to assets is 7.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 622.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 4.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cencora Inc. (COR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.