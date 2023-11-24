Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CARA is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) is $10.29, which is $9.33 above the current market price. The public float for CARA is 46.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.42% of that float. On November 24, 2023, CARA’s average trading volume was 599.48K shares.

CARA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) has dropped by -4.72 compared to previous close of 1.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that The headline numbers for Cara (CARA) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

CARA’s Market Performance

Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) has experienced a -14.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.82% drop in the past month, and a -66.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.74% for CARA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.13% for CARA’s stock, with a -74.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CARA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CARA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on March 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARA Trading at -32.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares sank -21.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARA fell by -14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1479. In addition, Cara Therapeutics Inc saw -91.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARA starting from Posner Christopher, who sale 3,796 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 02. After this action, Posner Christopher now owns 164,411 shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,631 using the latest closing price.

Posner Christopher, the President and CEO of Cara Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,307 shares at $3.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Posner Christopher is holding 168,207 shares at $13,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-209.08 for the present operating margin

+82.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cara Therapeutics Inc stands at -204.16. The total capital return value is set at -44.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.03. Equity return is now at value -86.16, with -70.86 for asset returns.

Based on Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.