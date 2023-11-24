Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has seen a 7.18% increase in the past week, with a 6.04% gain in the past month, and a 45.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.92% for CGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for CGC’s stock, with a -44.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is $0.73, which is $0.15 above the current market price. The public float for CGC is 634.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGC on November 24, 2023 was 51.95M shares.

CGC) stock’s latest price update

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.39 in relation to its previous close of 0.58. However, the company has experienced a 7.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-17 that Canopy Growth Corp.’s stock CGC, -2.23% WEED, -1.33% was up 1.7% in premarket trading on Friday after the Canadian cannabis company said it identified two qualified buyers for its BioSteel brand and assets. The anticipated proceeds of the deals are expected to improve its balance sheet upon completion, the company said.

CGC Trading at -17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC rose by +9.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5589. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -75.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 38,502 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Nov 20. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 207,562 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $31,187 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 38,344 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 211,991 shares at $31,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63. The total capital return value is set at -12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.82. Equity return is now at value -98.75, with -46.24 for asset returns.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.