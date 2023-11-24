Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ)’s stock price has plunge by 1.75relation to previous closing price of 20.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Canadian Solar’s (CSIQ) Q3 earnings lag the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.8%. The top line also declines 4% from the prior-year sales figure.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by analysts is $33.26, which is $12.28 above the current market price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.61% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CSIQ was 1.30M shares.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

CSIQ’s stock has seen a 2.09% increase for the week, with a 0.05% rise in the past month and a -19.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for Canadian Solar Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.57% for CSIQ stock, with a simple moving average of -37.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $22 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSIQ Trading at -7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.68. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc saw -32.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc stands at +3.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.52. Equity return is now at value 16.52, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 206.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.39. Total debt to assets is 44.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.