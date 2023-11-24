Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) is 29.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOOS is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) is $11.62, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for GOOS is 50.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.52% of that float. On November 24, 2023, GOOS’s average trading volume was 1.24M shares.

GOOS) stock’s latest price update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 10.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-21 that Blue-chip stocks typically make for solid long-term investments. These are stocks of companies that have been around for years, have well-known brands and products, are profitable, and have a track record of rewarding shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

GOOS’s Market Performance

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has experienced a -3.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.99% drop in the past month, and a -29.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for GOOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for GOOS’s stock, with a -35.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GOOS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GOOS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $11 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOOS Trading at -16.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc saw -40.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.07 for the present operating margin

+59.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 14.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 15.25, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.63. Total debt to assets is 47.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.