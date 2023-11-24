Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is above average at 77.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) is $277.85, which is $7.5 above the current market price. The public float for CDNS is 269.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDNS on November 24, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

CDNS) stock’s latest price update

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.01 in relation to its previous close of 270.39. However, the company has experienced a 1.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Cadence (CDNS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

CDNS’s Market Performance

CDNS’s stock has risen by 1.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.87% and a quarterly rise of 18.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.84% for CDNS stock, with a simple moving average of 20.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $260 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDNS Trading at 10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.01. In addition, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. saw 68.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from WALL JOHN M, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $255.00 back on Nov 08. After this action, WALL JOHN M now owns 85,375 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., valued at $318,750 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Paul, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $240.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Cunningham Paul is holding 88,316 shares at $240,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.15 for the present operating margin

+89.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. stands at +23.84. The total capital return value is set at 31.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 18.42 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 33.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.19. Total debt to assets is 17.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.