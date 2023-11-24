C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.52relation to previous closing price of 82.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Investors interested in stocks from the Transportation – Services sector have probably already heard of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW).

Is It Worth Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is 25.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHRW is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) is $87.06, which is $4.32 above the current market price. The public float for CHRW is 115.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.13% of that float. On November 24, 2023, CHRW’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

CHRW’s Market Performance

CHRW stock saw a decrease of -0.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.21% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.36% for CHRW’s stock, with a -11.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Negative.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $77 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHRW Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.63. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. saw -9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, who sale 0 shares at the price of $82.26 back on Nov 21. After this action, WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV now owns 266,936 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., valued at $6 using the latest closing price.

WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, the Director of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., sale 7 shares at $82.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV is holding 266,936 shares at $576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.13 for the present operating margin

+7.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. stands at +3.81. The total capital return value is set at 31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.12. Equity return is now at value 25.33, with 6.45 for asset returns.

Based on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW), the company’s capital structure generated 174.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.56. Total debt to assets is 39.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 3.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.