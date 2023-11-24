Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for BRSH is $141.00, which is $140.73 above the current market price. The public float for BRSH is 1.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.94% of that float. The average trading volume for BRSH on November 24, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

BRSH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) has jumped by 7.57 compared to previous close of 0.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 69.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ: BRSH ) stock is rocketing higher on Monday despite the oral care company getting a delisting notice. After markets closed on Friday, the company announced it had received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Exchange’s Listing Qualifications Department.

BRSH’s Market Performance

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has seen a 69.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -22.03% decline in the past month and a -87.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 55.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.73% for BRSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.62% for BRSH’s stock, with a -94.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSH Trading at -59.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 55.40%, as shares sank -12.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH rose by +63.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2217. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -97.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.