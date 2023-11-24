Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has increased by 0.68 when compared to last closing price of 35.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EAT is 2.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EAT is $38.69, which is $2.97 above the current price. The public float for EAT is 43.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EAT on November 24, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

EAT’s Market Performance

EAT’s stock has seen a -3.04% decrease for the week, with a 10.08% rise in the past month and a 5.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for Brinker International, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.35% for EAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $40 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EAT Trading at 9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.72. In addition, Brinker International, Inc. saw 11.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.51 back on Feb 08. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 31,421 shares of Brinker International, Inc., valued at $20,255 using the latest closing price.

Allen Wade, the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of Brinker International, Inc., sale 347 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Allen Wade is holding 24,763 shares at $14,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.28 for the present operating margin

+8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International, Inc. stands at +2.48. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.