Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BDN is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is $5.38, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for BDN is 168.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.06% of that float. On November 24, 2023, BDN’s average trading volume was 1.91M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BDN) stock’s latest price update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.50 in relation to its previous close of 4.03. However, the company has experienced a -6.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Following a dividend cut, a major negative catalyst is out of the way. The stock still yields 13% and trades at a whopping 6.6% spread to 10-year treasury yields. The margin of safety is significant, and aggressive investors may like BDN as a Speculative BUY.

BDN’s Market Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has experienced a -6.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.05% rise in the past month, and a -14.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for BDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.16% for BDN’s stock, with a -11.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BDN Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -34.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+26.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55. Equity return is now at value -0.66, with -0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 122.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.14. Total debt to assets is 51.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.