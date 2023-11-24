Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) has gone up by 22.99% for the week, with a 64.48% rise in the past month and a 62.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.43% for BWAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.81% for BWAY’s stock, with a 110.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BWAY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for BWAY is $9.60, which is $4.09 above the current market price. The public float for BWAY is 8.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume for BWAY on November 24, 2023 was 92.37K shares.

BWAY) stock’s latest price update

Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BWAY)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.64 in comparison to its previous close of 4.98, however, the company has experienced a 22.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that BWAY, RIGL and BROS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on November 22, 2023.

BWAY Trading at 38.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares surge +66.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWAY rose by +22.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Brainsway Ltd ADR saw 123.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.63 for the present operating margin

+75.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brainsway Ltd ADR stands at -49.12. The total capital return value is set at -23.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.36. Equity return is now at value -18.18, with -12.85 for asset returns.

Based on Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.