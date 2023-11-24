Bragg Gaming Group Inc (BRAG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bragg Gaming Group Inc (BRAG) is $8.96, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for BRAG is 17.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRAG on November 24, 2023 was 27.83K shares.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRAG)’s stock price has gone rise by 23.36 in comparison to its previous close of 4.58, however, the company has experienced a 11.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that While investors should always conduct their own research and consider various viewpoints, targeting stocks with analyst upgrades offers an excellent starting point. For one thing, market participants can leverage valuable intelligence already extracted.

BRAG’s Market Performance

BRAG’s stock has risen by 11.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.01% and a quarterly rise of 3.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for Bragg Gaming Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.99% for BRAG’s stock, with a 37.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRAG stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BRAG by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BRAG in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $8 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRAG Trading at 23.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares surge +32.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRAG rose by +11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, Bragg Gaming Group Inc saw 46.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.92 for the present operating margin

+43.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bragg Gaming Group Inc stands at -4.11. The total capital return value is set at -1.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.62. Equity return is now at value -5.75, with -3.89 for asset returns.

Based on Bragg Gaming Group Inc (BRAG), the company’s capital structure generated 12.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.14. Total debt to assets is 8.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bragg Gaming Group Inc (BRAG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.