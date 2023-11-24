Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for XAIR is at -0.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XAIR is $12.00, which is $10.31 above the current market price. The public float for XAIR is 25.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.49% of that float. The average trading volume for XAIR on November 24, 2023 was 366.53K shares.

XAIR) stock’s latest price update

Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.64 compared to its previous closing price of 1.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Edward Barger – Head of Investor Relations Steve Lisi – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Duncan Fatkin – Chief Commercial Officer Douglas Larson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeremy Jacoby – Truist Securities Marie Thibault – BTIG Matt Kaplan – Ladenburg Thalmann Operator Good afternoon and welcome everyone to the Beyond Air Financial Results Call for the Fiscal Quarter ended September 30, 2023. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode.

XAIR’s Market Performance

Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) has experienced a -2.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.22% drop in the past month, and a -38.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.34% for XAIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.18% for XAIR’s stock, with a -61.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XAIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XAIR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XAIR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XAIR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XAIR Trading at -25.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XAIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares sank -23.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XAIR fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9663. In addition, Beyond Air Inc saw -73.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XAIR starting from Gaul Michael A., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Nov 16. After this action, Gaul Michael A. now owns 88,150 shares of Beyond Air Inc, valued at $17,700 using the latest closing price.

Carey Robert, the Director of Beyond Air Inc, purchase 250,000 shares at $2.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Carey Robert is holding 1,225,160 shares at $673,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XAIR

The total capital return value is set at -81.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.79. Equity return is now at value -92.56, with -57.00 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Air Inc (XAIR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.65. Total debt to assets is 5.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.