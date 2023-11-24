Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BMO is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BMO is $81.02, which is $0.39 above the current price. The public float for BMO is 712.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMO on November 24, 2023 was 697.63K shares.

BMO) stock’s latest price update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 80.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Americans are increasingly worried about job losses, and long-term inflation expectations are at a 12-year high. Leading economic indicators suggest a potential recession within three months, while unemployment is predicted to rise, and stagflation is a concern. A-rated ultra-yielding SWANs are a great way to invest money wisely during a high uncertainty period. Rock-solid balance sheets, great risk management, and safe ultra-yield is always in fashion.

BMO’s Market Performance

Bank of Montreal (BMO) has experienced a -0.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.47% rise in the past month, and a -2.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for BMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.93% for BMO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.76% for the last 200 days.

BMO Trading at -0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMO fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.57. In addition, Bank of Montreal saw -11.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of Montreal stands at +30.58. The total capital return value is set at 8.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.98. Equity return is now at value 9.98, with 0.61 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Montreal (BMO), the company’s capital structure generated 205.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.25. Total debt to assets is 12.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank of Montreal (BMO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.