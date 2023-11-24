Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) Stock Faces 12.33% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) has seen a -8.70% decrease in the past week, with a -57.58% drop in the past month, and a -95.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.21% for BYU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.73% for BYU’s stock, with a -93.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baiyu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BYU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) by analysts is $15000.00, which is $10.11 above the current market price. The public float for BYU is 2.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BYU was 426.53K shares.

BYU) stock’s latest price update

Baiyu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BYU)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.59 in comparison to its previous close of 1.79, however, the company has experienced a -8.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BYU Trading at -61.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares sank -56.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYU fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1727. In addition, Baiyu Holdings Inc saw -96.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYU starting from Zhang Shuxiang, who purchase 10,000,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Jan 30. After this action, Zhang Shuxiang now owns 27,934,000 shares of Baiyu Holdings Inc, valued at $12,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Zhang Shuxiang, the 10% Owner of Baiyu Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Zhang Shuxiang is holding 17,934,000 shares at $11,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.01 for the present operating margin

+0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baiyu Holdings Inc stands at +2.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.69 for asset returns.

Based on Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.