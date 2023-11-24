AYRO Inc (AYRO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of AYRO Inc (NASDAQ: AYRO) has increased by 10.59 when compared to last closing price of 1.83.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that One of the leading decliners in today’s market, Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO ) stock is now trading at levels below where it started the year. Indeed, what looked like a promising year for investors in Ayro has turned sour, with AYRO stock losing more than half its value since its July peak this year.

Is It Worth Investing in AYRO Inc (NASDAQ: AYRO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AYRO is 3.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AYRO is $9.00, which is $37.98 above the current price. The public float for AYRO is 4.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AYRO on November 24, 2023 was 29.26K shares.

AYRO’s Market Performance

AYRO stock saw an increase of 15.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.48% and a quarterly increase of -59.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.91% for AYRO Inc (AYRO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.53% for AYRO’s stock, with a -52.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AYRO Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares surge +26.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO rose by +15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.68. In addition, AYRO Inc saw -34.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYRO starting from Joseph Zvi, who sale 13,092 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Aug 01. After this action, Joseph Zvi now owns 200,953 shares of AYRO Inc, valued at $10,670 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Joshua, the Director of AYRO Inc, sale 12,740 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Silverman Joshua is holding 395,493 shares at $10,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-778.36 for the present operating margin

-102.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for AYRO Inc stands at -766.94. The total capital return value is set at -36.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.11. Equity return is now at value -65.69, with -50.47 for asset returns.

Based on AYRO Inc (AYRO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.62. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -40.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AYRO Inc (AYRO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.