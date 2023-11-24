Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s (AVDL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL) has seen a 4.67% increase in the past week, with a 14.87% gain in the past month, and a -17.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for AVDL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.84% for AVDL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: AVDL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL) is $20.00, which is $8.57 above the current market price. The public float for AVDL is 83.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVDL on November 24, 2023 was 566.22K shares.

AVDL) stock’s latest price update

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: AVDL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.25 in relation to its previous close of 11.07. However, the company has experienced a 4.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Austin Murtagh – Stern Investor Relations Gregory Divis – CEO & Director Richard Kim – Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Gudeman – SVP, Medical & Clinical Affairs Thomas McHugh – SVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Ami Fadia – Needham & Company Rudy Li – Leerink Partners Matthew Kaplan – Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Francois Brisebois – Oppenheimer Chase Knickerbocker – Craig-Hallum David Amsellem – Piper Sandler & Co. Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Avadel Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AVDL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVDL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on November 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AVDL Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +18.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDL rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR saw 59.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDL starting from MCHUGH THOMAS S, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $14.45 back on Aug 14. After this action, MCHUGH THOMAS S now owns 78,500 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, valued at $28,900 using the latest closing price.

McCamish Mark Anthony, the Director of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, sale 28,975 shares at $14.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that McCamish Mark Anthony is holding 142,025 shares at $432,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDL

The total capital return value is set at -57.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.64. Equity return is now at value -325.33, with -91.12 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 124.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.