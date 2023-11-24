Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) has surged by 10.62 when compared to previous closing price of 4.05, but the company has seen a 5.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that LONDON, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces its participation in three upcoming conferences in November. Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium Panel : Considerations for an Oncology Company’s Autoimmune Side Hustle Date and time: 9 November 2023, 11:40am ET / 16:40pm GMTLocation: New York, USAPresenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat Date and time: 16 November 2023, 4:00am ET / 9:00am GMTLocation: London, UKPresenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat Date and time: 28 November 2023, 11:30am ET/ 16:30pm GMTLocation: New York, USAPresenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics Find out more information about upcoming events and any webcast and replay details at: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/events/ About Autolus Therapeutics plc Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease.

Is It Worth Investing in Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) is $8.91, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for AUTL is 148.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUTL on November 24, 2023 was 500.70K shares.

AUTL’s Market Performance

AUTL’s stock has seen a 5.66% increase for the week, with a 66.54% rise in the past month and a 36.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.87% for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.84% for AUTL stock, with a simple moving average of 74.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AUTL Trading at 54.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares surge +60.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR saw 135.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2707.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR stands at -2402.95. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.96. Equity return is now at value -92.58, with -47.22 for asset returns.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.51. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 76.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.