AT&T, Inc. (T) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of AT&T, Inc. (T) has gone up by 2.39% for the week, with a 7.04% rise in the past month and a 15.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.71% for T. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.73% for T’s stock, with a -0.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for T is at 0.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for T is $17.90, which is $1.64 above the current market price. The public float for T is 7.14B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume for T on November 24, 2023 was 36.13M shares.

T) stock’s latest price update

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.56 in comparison to its previous close of 16.17, however, the company has experienced a 2.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-22 that AT&T stock has surged since bottoming out earlier this year, but it’s still incredibly cheap. The company boosted its free cash flow outlook along with its third-quarter report.

Analysts’ Opinion of T

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for T stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for T by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for T in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $18.50 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

T Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought T to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +7.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, T rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.73. In addition, AT&T, Inc. saw -11.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at T starting from LUCZO STEPHEN J, who purchase 62,500 shares at the price of $15.55 back on Nov 13. After this action, LUCZO STEPHEN J now owns 395,500 shares of AT&T, Inc., valued at $971,875 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for T

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.34 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for AT&T, Inc. stands at -6.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.85. Equity return is now at value -9.97, with -2.71 for asset returns.

Based on AT&T, Inc. (T), the company’s capital structure generated 162.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.87. Total debt to assets is 39.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AT&T, Inc. (T) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.