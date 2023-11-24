Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.46 in relation to its previous close of 120.58. However, the company has experienced a -3.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Arrow Electronics, Inc (NYSE:ARW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 2, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Anthony Bencivenga – Vice President, Investor Relations Sean Kerins – President and Chief Executive Officer Raj Agrawal – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Matt Sheerin – Stifel Joe Quatrochi – Wells Fargo Ruplu Bhattacharya – Bank of America Toshiya Hari – Goldman Sachs Operator Good day, and welcome to the Arrow Electronics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Right Now?

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) by analysts is $128.67, which is $8.65 above the current market price. The public float for ARW is 53.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ARW was 449.41K shares.

ARW’s Market Performance

ARW’s stock has seen a -3.96% decrease for the week, with a 7.05% rise in the past month and a -7.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for Arrow Electronics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.27% for ARW’s stock, with a -4.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ARW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $87 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARW Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARW fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.03. In addition, Arrow Electronics Inc. saw 14.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARW starting from HAMILTON GAIL, who sale 1,419 shares at the price of $127.81 back on May 30. After this action, HAMILTON GAIL now owns 101 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc., valued at $181,362 using the latest closing price.

Schell Kirk, the President, Global Components of Arrow Electronics Inc., sale 4,130 shares at $126.03 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Schell Kirk is holding 19,549 shares at $520,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.61 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrow Electronics Inc. stands at +3.84. The total capital return value is set at 23.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.08. Equity return is now at value 19.73, with 5.14 for asset returns.

Based on Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW), the company’s capital structure generated 73.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.32. Total debt to assets is 18.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.