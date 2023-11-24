Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.04 compared to its previous closing price of 1.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that The ongoing ARISE-HF Phase 3 global clinical trial is evaluating the efficacy of AT-001 (caficrestat) on cardiac functional capacity in patients with diabetic cardiomyopathy (DbCM) Baseline data from ARISE-HF shows patients with DbCM exhibit reduced cardiac functional capacity resulting in decreased physical activity NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced it will participate in a Symposium presentation, entitled Diabetic Cardiomyopathy (DbCM): a severe complication of diabetes, at the 59th European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting to take place October 2-6, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany and online.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) by analysts is $7.67, which is $5.77 above the current market price. The public float for APLT is 52.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.66% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of APLT was 973.03K shares.

APLT’s Market Performance

The stock of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has seen a -10.80% decrease in the past week, with a -30.40% drop in the past month, and a 38.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.82% for APLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.32% for APLT’s stock, with a 22.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

APLT Trading at -19.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares sank -31.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT fell by -10.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2265. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc saw 150.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE, who sale 143,450 shares at the price of $2.31 back on Nov 03. After this action, ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE now owns 5,580,077 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc, valued at $331,370 using the latest closing price.

ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE, the 10% Owner of Applied Therapeutics Inc, sale 103,808 shares at $2.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE is holding 5,723,527 shares at $240,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

The total capital return value is set at -239.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -241.36. Equity return is now at value -682.16, with -189.48 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT), the company’s capital structure generated 33.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.02. Total debt to assets is 3.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.